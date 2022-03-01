BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re seeing snow across much of the area this evening as a clipper system moves through. Totals won’t be incredibly impressive from this system, but some of the steadiest snow is is falling during the evening commute. Watch out for slippery or snow-covered roads in areas outside the Champlain and southern CT River Valley.

The highest snow totals will be in the mountains, where 3″ to 6″ of snow is possible through this evening. Most areas can expect a quick 1″ to 3″ except for the Champlain and CT River Valley. Those areas can expect no accumulation to an inch at most.

Snow tapers off by around midnight tonight, and we’ll see some clearing into Wednesday morning. The best chance to see some sun will be Wednesday morning. Clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of another clipper that will bring us snow showers Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Totals will be less impressive with that clipper, with totals between a dusting to 2″ for most.

Behind that system, we’ll see another burst of cold air to end the work week. There’s a good chance we’ll wake up to sub-zero temperatures Friday morning. Saturday will be the MAX Advantage day of the weekend, with dry conditions and temperatures in the low 30s. Another system comes in Sunday. This one will be stronger and likely feature a rain/snow mix, with all precipitation types possible. Stay with the MAX Advantage weather team in the coming days for updates.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.