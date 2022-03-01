BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy first day of March! A clipper will bring snow today, mainly on the light side, and mainly during the afternoon and evening. It will be breezy. The valleys will receive a trace to maybe an inch or so of accumulation. The mountains will see more, possibly 3 to 6 inches at the summits. Highs today will be in the low 30s. The snow will end around midnight, followed by partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase on Wednesday, with a second, weaker clipper bringing additional light snow overnight. An inch or so accumulation is possible, but that’s about it.

A surge of cold air will come in Thursday, with highs only in the teens to around 20 degrees. Friday will be warmer, though still cold for this time of year. Saturday will finally be closer to average, with 30s for highs.

Another spring preview is on the way for Sunday and Monday, with highs in the 40s, especially Monday. However, a more significant storm system will affect the region. Unlike Friday’s snowstorm, this one is looking more messy, with snow, sleet and freezing rain possible. A few models are also showing plain rain. We’ll keep you updated during the week.

