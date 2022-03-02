Advertisement

1 million Fitbits recalled for potential burn hazard

Fitbit has received at least 115 reports of the battery of the watch overheating.
Fitbit has received at least 115 reports of the battery of the watch overheating.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - About a million Fitbits sold in the United States are being recalled for a potential burn hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall only involves the following models and colors of the Fibit Ionic Smartwatch:

  • Ionic FB503CPBU - Slate Blue/Burnt Orange
  • Ionic FB503GYBK - Charcoal/Smoke Gray
  • Ionic FB503WTGY - Blue Gray/Silver Gray
  • Ionic FB503WTNV - Adidas edition, Ink Blue and Ice Gray/Silver Gray

The agency said that Fitbit has received at least 115 reports of the battery of the watch overheating.

There have been 78 reports of burn injuries, including two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns.

These watches were sold from September 2017 through December 2021 at various retailers nationwide and online.

Anyone with a Fibit Ionic Smartwatch should contact the company to get pre-paid packaging to return the device for a refund of $299.

Fitbit will also provide a discount code of 40% off select products.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP are looking for a Jeep Wrangler connected to a homicide in St. Johnsbury.
Police locate suspects sought in St. Johnsbury homicide
Police released surveillance photos of the person who robbed a Burlington bank on Tuesday.
Burlington bank robbery temporarily closes polling location
Mauricio Damian Guerrero
Police: Man hid in NH woman’s attic, had tracking device
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
File photo
Barre, Essex, Manchester among communities to approve retail cannabis sales

Latest News

Thieves in Georgia are drilling holes in cars to steal gas.
Thieves drilling holes in cars to steal gas in Atlanta
File photo
Pandemic contributing to high turnover in Vt. school administrators
Virginia teen honored during State of the Union as president pledges to lower insulin prices
Virginia teen honored during State of the Union as president pledges to lower insulin prices
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis prepares to speak after telling students behind him to take off their...
Florida governor admonishes students for wearing face masks
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis prepares to speak after telling students behind him to take off their...
Florida governor tells students to take off masks before speech in Tampa