Advertisement

Clinton County sheriff clears up rumors about school threat

File image
File image
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTONVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - North Country authorities are clearing up rumors about a possible threat at the AuSable Valley Middle School-High School.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was called in Tuesday after “two school-prohibited items” were found in the building.”

Police say a rumor went around social media that a gun was found, but they say that information is false. Deputies say no credible threat was found and classes resumed Tuesday.

Officials provided no details on the nature of the prohibited items.

The Hold-In-Place has been lifted. Two school-prohibited items were found in a lightly-trafficked area of the...

Posted by AVCS Middle-High School on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP are looking for a Jeep Wrangler connected to a homicide in St. Johnsbury.
Police locate suspects sought in St. Johnsbury homicide
Police released surveillance photos of the person who robbed a Burlington bank on Tuesday.
Burlington bank robbery temporarily closes polling location
Mauricio Damian Guerrero
Police: Man hid in NH woman’s attic, had tracking device
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
File photo
Barre, Essex, Manchester among communities to approve retail cannabis sales

Latest News

File photo
Pandemic contributing to high turnover in Vt. school administrators
Progressives kept their seats on the Burlington City Council this Town Meeting Day. And voters...
Burlington Progressives keep seats on City Council; 4 of 5 ballot measures pass
File photo
VPIRG wants you to help Keep Vermont Cool
Students arriving at Ticonderoga Elementary School Wednesday.
Students react to end of New York’s school mask mandate
Some New Hampshire lawmakers are still fighting for remote access to legislative sessions as...
NH Democratic leader on leave, still pushes for remote access