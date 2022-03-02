Clinton County sheriff clears up rumors about school threat

CLINTONVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - North Country authorities are clearing up rumors about a possible threat at the AuSable Valley Middle School-High School.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was called in Tuesday after “two school-prohibited items” were found in the building.”

Police say a rumor went around social media that a gun was found, but they say that information is false. Deputies say no credible threat was found and classes resumed Tuesday.

Officials provided no details on the nature of the prohibited items.

The Hold-In-Place has been lifted. Two school-prohibited items were found in a lightly-trafficked area of the... Posted by AVCS Middle-High School on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

