Colchester voters approve extending town sewage system to Malletts Bay

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents of Colchester have voted to extend the town’s sewage system to 289 homes and businesses in Malletts Bay.

Town officials say the $17 million project is needed to keep human waste out of the bay, but opponents argued there were better options.

Voters approved the plan on Town Meeting Day on a count of 2027-839.

This was the third time the town has voted on the issue. It was on the ballot in 1999 and 2019 and was shot down. This time, the plan is primarily funded through pandemic relief funds, not local taxes.

The properties that will get hooked up under the plan are on West Lakeshore Drive from Prim Road to Bayside, East Lakeshore Drive and Goodsell Point.

Property owners who get hooked up to the sewer would have to pay a user fee.

The town says construction could begin in 2024 and be complete in 2026.

