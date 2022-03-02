Crews battle blaze at Derby auto shop

DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - Northeast Kingdom fire crews spent the early hours of Wednesday morning fighting a large fire at an auto shop in Derby.

Don’s Auto Service says the fire broke out in their shop around 1 a.m. Crews worked all throughout the morning to put out the flames.

From videos obtained by WCAX, the auto shop looks to be a total loss.

“Thank you to all the firefighters for controlling the fire and keeping everyone safe. We plan to rebuild. Thank you to the community for your support during this tough time,” said the shop in a statement.

