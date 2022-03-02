CVU sweeps H.S. Alpine Championships
Lyndon’s Stepniak, South Burlington’s Jewell claim slalom crowns
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURKE, Vt. (WCAX) - The CVU boys and girls alpine ski teams completed their repeat-sweep of the high school state championships Wednesday at Burke Mountain. Lyndon’s Iga Stepniak and South Burlington’s Rex Jewell claimed the individual slalom titles, giving Jewell a double after taking Monday’s giant slalom as well.
