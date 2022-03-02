Essex among communities approving retail cannabis sales

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex has joined Vermont communities approving retail cannabis sales.

At least 40 Vermont communities voted Tuesday on whether to allow local marijuana sales once the state’s retail market opens later this fall. Vermont lawmakers two years ago approved a taxed retail market for cannabis in the state. Since then, at least 33 communities have voted on whether they would like to see sales in their area.

Essex is one of the largest communities to weigh in Tuesday. A petition there was shy of the required signatures, but selectboard members allowed the item on the ballot since it was so close to Town Meeting Day. Members of the Essex cannabis community say the decision to join them was a no-brainer. “People know what they’re getting and to be able to stomp the black market out-- which we really amped up by allowing people to grow at home, but not be able to buy it,” said Meredith Mann with Magic Mann Cannabis.

The Vermont League of Cities and Towns says the Legislature is still discussing local fees, where municipalities can charge $100 for a retail permit. By state law, towns are not allowed to pass additional taxes on top of the 20% state tax. But if a town already has a 1% local option tax for restaurants and hotels, that covers cannabis, too.

In municipalities where the measure passes, stores can start applying for licenses April 1. Pot is currently slated to hit the shelves in some communities by Oct. 1.

Communities that approved cannabis sales:

Barre 767 to 574

Bolton 114 to 63

Essex 3589 to 2473

Milton 1106 to 852

Waitsfield 297 to 160

Communities that rejected cannabis sales:

Castleton 351 to 306

Towns considering allowing the sale of recreational marijuana in their communities, according to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns: Barre City, Bolton, Castleton, Chester, Derby, Eden, Essex Town, Fair Haven, Fayston, Ferrisburgh, Grand Isle, Hardwick, Hartford, Leicester Town, Manchester, Marlboro, Middlesex, Milton, Moretown, Mt. Holly, New Haven, Norton, Pittsford, Poultney, Proctor, Putney, Richford, Rockingham, Rutland City, Rutland Town, Sheldon, Springfield, Stockbridge, Stratton, Vernon, Waitsfield, Wallingford, Wilmington, Wolcott and Woodstock.

