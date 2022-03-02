Fair Haven mayoral race goes to the goat

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Fair Haven has a new top dog...or in this case, goat. Elissa Borden was there as the votes were tallied for the town’s “pet mayor.”

Fair Haven’s newest mayor is one silly billy. Elsa, a baby goat, will take the keys to the town after being elected Fair Haven’s pet mayor on Town Meeting Day.

“I feel like she’d be good for the town because she’s a very good pet and she’s very loving. And she also loves kids and loves to be pet, and stuff,” said Aleah Murray, a Fair Haven Grade School 5th grader and Elsa’s owner.

Her older peers were the ones to count the votes on Wednesday afternoon. While Elsa took first, Maddie the dog took second, and Colonel Kernal the chicken took third.

“I have to say, my wife was really rooting for Elsa, but we’re excited to have another goat,” said Fair Haven Town Manager Joseph Gunter. He says two of the three pet mayors of Fair Haven have been goats and the past mayor, Murfee, was a dog. “Lincoln the Goat was wonderful and then Murfee and Linda. They were very, very active and they were a pleasure to work with, so no complaints at all. It’s been a great program.”

And not only do the grownups get a say in choosing the next pet mayor, the kids’ votes count as well. “Like a lot of small towns, our voter turnout can be low. We want to help get kids involved and have them, have it become normal for them to go to the polling place and vote,” Gunter said.

All of the pets up for the mayoral seat belonged to students at the school, though community members were able to nominate them too. Though, a baby goat is not a ‘baaaaad’ way to get kids excited about voting. “Generational change, you know, it slowly will make change here in Fair Haven,” Gunter said.

While the pet mayor is largely symbolic in nature, it does come with some added perks for the community. Former Mayor Murfee’s hard work -- along with his owner Linda and support from the town -- did help bring a dog park to town.

File - Mayor Murfee

Gunter says the park was a point of contention because wetland permitting took a while to get approved from state regulators. Since the park opened in November, he says it’s been a wonderful addition. “It’s such a bonus. And then to have that and then maybe have some folks not in town come in, come in and enjoy some recreation time, maybe spend a little money in town. It’s a great economic development tool,” he said.

This year, they’re working on a new playground to go behind the Fair Haven Grade School. The old set has been removed, and Gunter says they were told the new playset will be in this month.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.