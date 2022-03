LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters in the Northeast Kingdom communities of Lyndon and Lyndonville have approved a measure to pursue a merger.

The community first discussed this in 2005 when the vote ultimately failed. At the time, town officials said it would help them to make better use of tax dollars.

Tuesday’s measure was approved 267 to 60.

