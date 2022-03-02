Advertisement

Montpelier retains mayor, approves Elks property purchase

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier voters Tuesday approved a $2 million bond to purchase the Elks Club golf course for affordable housing and a recreation center.

The 1,205 to 1,021 vote will allow the city to move forward with the purchase of the 138-acre property.

Supporters have called the purchase a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create affordable housing in the capital city and also replace the dilapidated recreation center. Opponents had said the plan lacked specifics. Montpelier City Manager Bill Fraser has said the city wants to make the purchase now because they don’t know if the land will be available later.

Voters also approved another term for Mayor Anne Watson, who beat Stephen Whitaker by a vote of 1,751 to 318.

