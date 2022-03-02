Montpelier students protest lifting of mask mandate

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of Montpelier High School students walked out of class Wednesday morning to protest the lifting of the district’s mask mandate.

About two-dozen students walked out of class and marched to City Hall where they delivered speeches. They say they want the mask mandate reinstated in schools because some students and family members are immuno-compromised. They also say students want a voice at the table.

“I am all for lifting the mandate when it is the right time. Now is not the time and I think they are trying to rush this whole process to go back to normal,” said Izabelle Shrout, an MHS sophomore. The students say the district should wait till spring to loosen mask policies.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott announced last month that the state’s universal masking guidelines for highly vaccinated schools would be dropped as of February 28.

School officials in a letter last month said Union Elementary, Main Street Middle School, and Montpelier High School are all above the 80% and that the masking policy could no longer be enforced.

