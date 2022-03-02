Nearly 400 Vermont Army National Guard soldiers to return

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Army National Guard says nearly 400 soldiers are expected to return from deployments over the next several weeks starting on Friday.

Most of the soldiers were deployed to Kosovo. The guard says soldiers from six units will return by early April. The guard says their return marks the conclusion of the largest Vermont Army National Guard deployment since 2010.

It says they make up the final group of the 950 Vermont soldiers who left for deployments in 2021.

