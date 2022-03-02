Advertisement

NH Democratic leader on leave, still pushes for remote access

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Democratic leader of the New Hampshire House is taking a temporary leave of absence as he battles cancer. But Rep. Renny Cushing and others are still fighting for remote access to legislative sessions as the 400-member House heads back to Representatives Hall next week for the first time in two years.

Cushing and other Democrats went to court last year arguing that holding in-person sessions without a remote option during the coronavirus pandemic violates federal law. They filed a motion this week asking a court to act quickly given the planned return to the Statehouse.

Republicans argue it is safe to return.

