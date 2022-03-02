NH Democratic leader on leave, still pushes for remote access

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Democratic leader of the New Hampshire House is taking a temporary leave of absence as he battles cancer. But Rep. Renny Cushing and others are still fighting for remote access to legislative sessions as the 400-member House heads back to Representatives Hall next week for the first time in two years.

Cushing and other Democrats went to court last year arguing that holding in-person sessions without a remote option during the coronavirus pandemic violates federal law. They filed a motion this week asking a court to act quickly given the planned return to the Statehouse.

Republicans argue it is safe to return.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)