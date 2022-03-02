People’s Convoy on the move from New Hampshire

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A convoy of truckers, similar to the one seen north of the border in Canada, is making its way to the Washington, D.C., area, calling for an end to restrictions and mandates implemented during the pandemic.

The so-called Freedom Convoy began back in January as a protest over mandates. But for the crowd gathered in Lebanon, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, it appeared the movement has morphed into something much more.

As horns blared in a truck stop parking lot off Interstate 89, members of the People’s Convoy got on the road. The group is joining a larger convoy, currently on the move across the country. But many on hand here were not making the trek. They simply showed up to show their support.

“A mistrust of our public health agencies. I believe they are captured by the pharmaceutical industry and other powers,” said Rosemary Lewando of Putney.

Like the Freedom Convoy in Canada, opposition to vaccine mandates was among the concerns. But other issues, including mistrust of the government in general, were also being voiced.

“I’m concerned about the overreach of our government and the ridicule and dumbing us down approach that our government has in treating its citizens,” Lewando said.

Supplies were also being collected for those making the journey. But, at this time, it’s unclear how long these folks intend to be on the road. The group’s online mission statement indicates the ultimate goal is for the country to lift all mandates and end the state of emergency.

“Not an anti-vaxxer, not a protestor, just exercising my amendment rights and standing up for freedom of choice,” said Pat from southern Vermont. She opted not to give her last name. Many people declined to be interviewed altogether citing their distrust of the media.

It comes at a time when pandemic restrictions in our region, including the requirements to wear masks, are going away.

“Things like this are just bringing more awareness that there should be a question to the narrative. There should be a question to being forced to do anything against your will,” she said.

The group will be meeting up with other convoys along the route as it makes its way to the D.C. metro area.

