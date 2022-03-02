Plymouth State University opens new diversity center

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Plymouth State University has opened a new diversity and equity center on its campus and appointed the school’s first chief diversity officer.

In a statement, school officials said the new diversity officer and center aim to create a welcoming and safe community for students of color and people from marginalized backgrounds.

The Concord Monitor reported the center is the result of nearly two years of planning, but found that some students say the new initiatives are long overdue.

