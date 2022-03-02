Police release identity of man killed in St. Johnsbury shooting

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the name of the man who was killed Tuesday in a shooting outside a hospital in St. Johnsbury.

Vermont State Police say he was Vincent Keithan, 44, of St. Johnsbury.

Investigators say Keithan’s died of a gunshot wound to the neck and the manner of death is homicide.

But we did not learn much more about that Jeep police wanted people to keep an eye out for. They found that Jeep last night out of state and said they were talking to the occupants. But police have yet to share how the Jeep relates to the investigation.

In a news release Wednesday evening, police say that remains under active investigation and they can’t say more because it could compromise their investigation.

Police say no one is in custody in connection with that fatal shooting outside the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.

They indicated Tuesday that they suspected the killing was related to narcotics, but we have yet to learn the specific motive of the homicide.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

