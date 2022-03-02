Rumney man arrested following post office shooting

RUMNEY, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man will be in court Wednesday after authorities say he shot and injured a man at the post office.

It happened Tuesday at about 3 p.m. at the Rumney Post Office.

New Hampshire State Police say Dean Kenneson of Rumney got into a fight in the parking lot with someone he knew. He then reportedly fired a handgun at the other man.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the torso that is not life-threatening.

Kenneson was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless conduct with a firearm.

Police say it was an isolated incident and there’s no danger to the public.

