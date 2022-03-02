Rumney man arrested following post office shooting
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
RUMNEY, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man will be in court Wednesday after authorities say he shot and injured a man at the post office.
It happened Tuesday at about 3 p.m. at the Rumney Post Office.
New Hampshire State Police say Dean Kenneson of Rumney got into a fight in the parking lot with someone he knew. He then reportedly fired a handgun at the other man.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the torso that is not life-threatening.
Kenneson was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless conduct with a firearm.
Police say it was an isolated incident and there’s no danger to the public.
