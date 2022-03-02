Advertisement

Sanders, Stefanik respond to Biden speech

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was among lawmakers who responded to President Biden’s State of Union Address, admitting it’s been a hard year for the administration.

Sanders, appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” cited the insurrection, climate change, the pandemic, and Russia’s invasion as hardships.

“Just in the last year of what this country has gone through. I think the president made the point and made it well, lets be clear this is the most difficult moment in our lifetimes and if you feel depressed or anxious and feel confused, welcome to the club,” Sanders said.

Despite divides in the country, Sanders says there is a lot the Americans can agree on, including runaway prescription drug prices and the high cost of child care. He says we can make it through this by standing together.

New York Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik also responded to Biden’s address, saying the state of the union is in crisis. Stefanik blames Biden for historic inflation hurting New York families as they try to buy food or pay for groceries. “President Biden doubled down on his failed, far-left policies that will only worsen the economic, energy, border, and national security crises for families across America and in Upstate New York and the North Country,” she said.

