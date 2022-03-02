‘School branding’ bill would ban discriminatory mascots

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Senate next week is expected to vote on a bill that would likely prompt schools with divisive mascots to make a change.

S.139, endorsed by the Senate Education Committee last week, would require public and independent schools to adopt a policy prohibiting school branding that directly or indirectly references or stereotypes a racial or ethnic group.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Alison Novak about her story this week on what led to the bill and how schools are reacting.

