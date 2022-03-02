Advertisement

‘School branding’ bill would ban discriminatory mascots

By Darren Perron
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Senate next week is expected to vote on a bill that would likely prompt schools with divisive mascots to make a change.

S.139, endorsed by the Senate Education Committee last week, would require public and independent schools to adopt a policy prohibiting school branding that directly or indirectly references or stereotypes a racial or ethnic group.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Alison Novak about her story this week on what led to the bill and how schools are reacting.

Related Stories:

Vt. bill takes aim at controversial mascots and imagery in public schools

Rutland students weigh in on mascot reversal

Rutland reacts to mascot reversal

Rutland School mascot voted back to ‘Raiders’

Tensions bubble over at Rutland School Board over mascot replacement

Danville School decides on Bears mascot

Danville students vote on new mascot

Rutland Town selectman defends social media comments connected to mascot debate

What’s next for Rutland Ravens?

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP are looking for a Jeep Wrangler connected to a homicide in St. Johnsbury.
Police locate suspects sought in St. Johnsbury homicide
The scene outside the Northern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury Tuesday morning.
Police release identity of man killed in St. Johnsbury shooting
File image
2 die in Chester head-on crash
About two-dozen students walked out of class and marched to Montpelier City Hall Wednesday to...
Montpelier students protest lifting of mask mandate
Vt. community, school COVID protocols to loosen March 14

Latest News

Kyle Wolfe appears in Rutland Superior Court Thursday.
Rutland man accused of stalking Vt. House speaker faces additional charges
Jim Moffatt
Super Senior: Jim Moffatt
The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s office says an explosion and a fire at a school bus...
2 critically injured in NH school bus building explosion, fire
Scott calls for Vermonters to stand with Ukraine
File photo
School Threats: The story behind the headlines