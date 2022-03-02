Advertisement

Smokey Bear gets AI assistant

By Elissa Borden
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For a long time, Smokey Bear has warned us that “Only you can prevent wildfires,” helping to protect America’s forests from human-caused fires. Now, he’s featured in a new PSAs that allows for his message to be a bit more interactive than it has been in years past.

Elissa Borden spoke with Tiffany Davila, a public affairs officer for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, about the effort to update Smokey and his message.

