St. Albans approves brownfield cleanup

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Albans voters Tuesday approved $500,000 worth of tax increment financing to clean up a brownfield in the heart of downtown.

The one-acre former junkyard is in front of the New England Central Railroad building, tucked between a gas station and the St. Albans Creamery.

City officials say the TIF funding will open the door for future development. It’s not clear yet whether it will be commercial or housing.

The measure passed by a 483 to 205 margin.

