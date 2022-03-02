Advertisement

St. Albans approves brownfield cleanup

St. Albans
St. Albans(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Albans voters Tuesday approved $500,000 worth of tax increment financing to clean up a brownfield in the heart of downtown.

The one-acre former junkyard is in front of the New England Central Railroad building, tucked between a gas station and the St. Albans Creamery.

City officials say the TIF funding will open the door for future development. It’s not clear yet whether it will be commercial or housing.

The measure passed by a 483 to 205 margin.

Related Story:

St. Albans City to consider a brownfield cleanup on Town Meeting Day

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP are looking for a Jeep Wrangler connected to a homicide in St. Johnsbury.
Police locate suspects sought in St. Johnsbury homicide
Police released surveillance photos of the person who robbed a Burlington bank on Tuesday.
Burlington bank robbery temporarily closes polling location
Mauricio Damian Guerrero
Police: Man hid in NH woman’s attic, had tracking device
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Courtesy: Calex Ambulance Service
St. Johnsbury home damaged in overnight fire

Latest News

Burlington Town Meeting day
Burlington Progressives keep seats on City Council; 4 of 5 ballot measures pass
Essex voter pass cannabis vote
Essex among communities approving retail cannabis sales
Stowe residents have voted in favor of helping to conserve the Ricketson Farm.
Stowe residents say yes to conserving farm
Progressives kept their seats on the Burlington City Council this Town Meeting Day. And voters...
Burlington Progressives keep seats on City Council; 4 of 5 ballot measures pass
Voters in Williston approved the town budget which will help fund more career firefighters/EMTs.
Williston voters approve budget that will help fund new firefighters