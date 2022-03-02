Stowe residents say yes to conserving farm

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe residents have voted in favor of helping to conserve a farm.

Voters said yes on a count of 1024-79 on Town Meeting Day.

The 217-acre Ricketson Farm will cost $2.5 million to conserve.

State and federal funding will cover about half the project and residents voted to pitch in $200,000 from the budget.

About 400 donors and the farmer himself have made contributions, but the last push is community-centered.

