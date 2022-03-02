Stowe residents say yes to conserving farm
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe residents have voted in favor of helping to conserve a farm.
Voters said yes on a count of 1024-79 on Town Meeting Day.
The 217-acre Ricketson Farm will cost $2.5 million to conserve.
State and federal funding will cover about half the project and residents voted to pitch in $200,000 from the budget.
About 400 donors and the farmer himself have made contributions, but the last push is community-centered.
