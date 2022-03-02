Advertisement

Students react to end of New York’s school mask mandate

Students arriving at Ticonderoga Elementary School Wednesday.
Students arriving at Ticonderoga Elementary School Wednesday.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - As students stepped off the bus at Ticonderoga Elementary school Wednesday, something was different.

“I do not like having a mask on,” said Leon McGillian, a second-grader.

“I hate masks so I’m going to stop wearing them!” said Riley Woods, a fifth-grader.

“I feel happy,” said Sierra Carpenter, a fifth-grader.

For the first time in two years, New York students entered their school buildings with the option to mask up or not.

“I consider this a pandemic milestone,” said Linda Beers of the Essex County Health Department.

To commemorate the milestone, school and Essex County Health Department staffers lined the sidewalks to welcome students.

“It’s about choosing for you want to wear a mask and we respect those choices,” Beers said.

Masks may remain on some students or staffers if they don’t feel comfortable just yet, like Riley Woods who thought it would be best to wear it on the bus Wednesday morning and said he would keep it with him throughout the day, just in case.

“The kid next to me was coughing for some reason, so I put it on just to be safe,” Woods said.

Testing, quarantining and social distancing will stick around, and masks could come back if the county sees another spike in cases.

“I think everyone is a little bit anxious but also relieved in some ways. They see this as the first step towards normalcy,” said Cynthia Ford-Johnston, the interim school superintendent in Ticonderoga.

Parents at the school said this is the right step to getting things back to normal.

“We treat this almost like the first day of school,” parent Joe Burris said. “I think they’ve lost a lot over the last two and a half years going to school without being able to properly communicate. I think everyone will be happy.”

