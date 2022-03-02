Advertisement

Vermont getting millions to help modernize dairy industry

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:50 AM EST
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is getting millions of dollars to modernize its dairy industry.

The $20 million in American Rescue Plan money will go to the state’s Dairy Business Innovation Center.

The center is leading the effort to help organic farmers dumped last year by Horizon find places to sell their milk.

The state’s congressional delegation says this funding will help spur innovative changes in production, product development, and marketing.

Three other states are also getting $20 million each.

The USDA Under Secretary Jenny Lester Moffitt is set to meet Thursday meet with representatives of the dairy industry and talk about the Biden Administration’s efforts to strengthen food systems.

Vermont to get double the money in opioid settlement
