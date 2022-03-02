Vermont towns vote on ATVs on roadways

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At least three Vermont towns weighed in Tuesday on the issue of ATVs on public roadways.

In Royalton, one vote made all the difference. By a margin of 185-184, residents said yes to ATVs on certain town roadways.

In nonbinding votes, residents of Andover rejected the proposal by a 139-61 margin.

It was also defeated in Danby 330-204.

