Vermont towns vote on ATVs on roadways
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At least three Vermont towns weighed in Tuesday on the issue of ATVs on public roadways.
In Royalton, one vote made all the difference. By a margin of 185-184, residents said yes to ATVs on certain town roadways.
In nonbinding votes, residents of Andover rejected the proposal by a 139-61 margin.
It was also defeated in Danby 330-204.
