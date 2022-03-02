Advertisement

VPIRG wants you to help Keep Vermont Cool

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Keep Vermont Cool-- that’s the Vermont Public Interest Research Group’s newest campaign.

VPIRG is the largest nonprofit environmental advocacy group in the state, and now, combating climate change is at the center of one of the largest campaigns in the organization’s history.

VPIRG representatives say, simply put, winters are getting warmer and summers are getting hotter.

They want to activate voters to talk about climate change, ask for change and celebrate Vermont’s landscape.

“Right now, there aren’t enough Vermonters calling on elected officials to do more for climate. As discussed in the polling, 47% of Vermonters are actively alarmed about climate change, but only a small percentage are taking any kind of action to address it,” said Jordan Heiden, the climate campaign manager at VPIRG.

The organization says climate change unfairly impacts BIPOC communities, low-income Vermonters and young people.

The plan for the campaign is to have 75 to 100 canvassers knock on doors and meet.

