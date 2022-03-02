Advertisement

Williston voters approve budget that will help fund new firefighters

Voters in Williston approved the town budget which will help fund more career firefighters/EMTs.
By Rachel Mann
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williston Fire Department will get the funds needed to fix some staffing problems.

Voters approved a $1.58 million increase to the town budget; $785,000 of that will go to addressing staffing at the fire department. Residents said yes on a vote of 971-788

Fire officials said they need more career firefighters/EMTs to meet the town’s needs. The crew is currently made up primarily of volunteers.

The new budget will allow the department to hire seven firefighters and two EMTs.

According to town officials, the average homeowner will see an increase of $115 per year or $9.58 per month.

Voters in Williston also approved $280,000 for the department to buy a new ambulance. The tally was 1311-454.

