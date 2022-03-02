BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We are actually heading for a fairly decent, non-eventful weather day today. We are in between a couple of clipper systems. The clipper that came through on Tuesday gave us a dusting to around 3″ of new snow, and the one that comes through tonight will do the same thing. But the difference is that the next clipper will pull down a chunk of cold, Arctic air on blustery NNW winds behind it. Temperatures on Thursday are going to be falling throughout the day. Wind chills will be bitterly cold again by Thursday night into Friday morning.

Things will improve as we get into Friday afternoon with partly sunny skies and temperatures starting to rebound. It will warm up even more as we go through the weekend. Saturday is looking like a decent day, but a messy storm system will start to move in for Sunday, starting with a wintry mix in the morning, then changing to just plain rain showers for the rest of the day. It will be breezy, and temperatures will be making a run at the low 50s.

That frontal system will be hanging around through Monday and into the day on Tuesday with more rain showers, mixed with some snow, sleet & possible freezing rain.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be narrowing down how that messy storm will be affecting us as we get a little closer to it over the next few days. Until then, at least enjoy today! -Gary

