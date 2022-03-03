2 die in Chester head-on crash

CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say two people, including a toddler, died in a head-on collision in Chester Wednesday evening.

It happened on Route 103 around 8:45 p.m. The Chester Police say they received a report of a blue minivan headed south and operating erratically and without headlights. They say the driver, later identified as Janice Bergeron, 80, of Rockingham, veered into the other lane and struck another car driven by Heather Morse, 24, of Springfield.

Bergeron was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where she died. A two-year-old passenger in the other car died at the scene. Morse and another Springfield resident were also taken to the hospital with injuries.

The road was closed for about four hours.

The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting in the investigation.

