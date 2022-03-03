Advertisement

2 die in Chester head-on crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say two people, including a toddler, died in a head-on collision in Chester Wednesday evening.

It happened on Route 103 around 8:45 p.m. The Chester Police say they received a report of a blue minivan headed south and operating erratically and without headlights. They say the driver, later identified as Janice Bergeron, 80, of Rockingham, veered into the other lane and struck another car driven by Heather Morse, 24, of Springfield.

Bergeron was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where she died. A two-year-old passenger in the other car died at the scene. Morse and another Springfield resident were also taken to the hospital with injuries.

The road was closed for about four hours.

The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dispute between the biggest health care provider in our region and a health insurance company...
Dispute between UVM Health Network, insurance carrier could leave thousands in the lurch
Vt. community, school COVID protocols to loosen March 14
An arrest warrant has been issued for an assault that happened before that fatal shooting...
Arrest warrant issued for assault before deadly St. Johnsbury shooting
Police say a Jeep tied to surveillance footage in a deadly hospital shooting was found in New...
Jeep tied to NEK hospital shooting picked up in New York

Latest News

File
More than $200M going to Vermont land ports of entry
Funding available to Vermonters for failed wells, septic systems
This good boy is looking for a fur-ever home.
Pets with Potential: Meet Charlie
Investment firm agrees to pay $800K in settlement with state
Mass. woman gets life sentence in stabbing of former classmate