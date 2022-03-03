Advertisement

Arrest warrant issued for assault before deadly St. Johnsbury shooting

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - An arrest warrant has been issued for an assault that happened before that fatal shooting outside a St. Johnsbury hospital on Tuesday.

Vermont State Police say Jerry Ramirez, 35, of Brooklyn, New York, faces aggravated assault charges and is being held on $50,000 bail.

New York State Police have Ramirez in custody after a pursuit late Tuesday in New York that ended in a foot chase.

Police say Ramirez hit a woman in the head when they were inside a Jeep parked outside the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital Tuesday morning.

Police say Ramirez will eventually be extradited to Vermont to face charges.

Police say the homicide investigation into Vincent Keithan’s death is ongoing and no charges have been filed related to that.

