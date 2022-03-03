Burlington students learn STEM through ‘Ikidarod’ sled-building

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at Burlington’s Edmunds Middle School got a fun and chilly lesson in science, technology, engineering and math on Thursday.

Sixth-graders hosted the first-ever “Ikidarod,” a fun way to learn about STEM.

Despite the cold, students said it was a lot of fun.

Bunched into teams, the kids were responsible for building a sled to race during the Ikidarod.

The sleds were pulled by the teams that built them, with one student riding in the sled.

One of the organizing teachers said the event was their way of giving kids an engineering challenge that was also safe, fun and outdoors.

“The kids are really involved. They’re involved in the design, the build, in the race. Anytime kids are involved hands-on with something and there’s a real-world outcome with an audience, kids are always going to be engaged,” said Ian Bleakney, a math and science teacher.

I caught up with the winners of the fifth heat to learn the secrets to a fast sled, how it feels to win and their strategy. They said having no bells and whistles on the sled made it go faster.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever done this, so I was a little bit nervous at first, but yeah, it’s good,” said Noah Masi, a sixth-grader.

“We just ran as fast as we could and get past it,” said Norbert Pial, a sixth-grader.

“We chose the lightest person to put in the sled so it would go a little bit faster,” Masi said.

That team named their sled the Pink Mobile. After painting it pink, I’m told teammates Noah and Stella decided Pink Mobile was an appropriate name.

While the Pink Mobile was first in their heat, there were six heats to go.

Students won’t know until Friday morning which sled had the fastest time.

