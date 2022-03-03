Advertisement

Hanover HS mascot now the Bears, no longer the Marauders

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Nearly a year after Hanover High School removed its Marauder mascot of a pirate biting a sword, it’s picked a new one - the Bears.

The school delayed the decision after discovering in November that eight of the 33 designs submitted for the vote weren’t original, including the logo that would have won the election. The designs were based on five mascot finalists - the Bears, Hawks, Huskies, Maroon Crush, and Trailblazers.

The Valley News reports the school then decided to run an election for the mascot name first. A logo design competition now follows. A copyright lawyer will check submissions to ensure there’s no plagiarism.

Related Stories:

New Hanover mascot design delayed after questions about originality

‘School branding’ bill would ban discriminatory mascots

Vt. bill takes aim at controversial mascots and imagery in public schools

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
2 die in Chester head-on crash
A dispute between the biggest health care provider in our region and a health insurance company...
Dispute between UVM Health Network, insurance carrier could leave thousands in the lurch
Vt. community, school COVID protocols to loosen March 14
An arrest warrant has been issued for an assault that happened before that fatal shooting...
Arrest warrant issued for assault before deadly St. Johnsbury shooting
Police say a Jeep tied to surveillance footage in a deadly hospital shooting was found in New...
Jeep tied to NEK hospital shooting picked up in New York

Latest News

File
More than $200M going to Vermont land ports of entry
Funding available to Vermonters for failed wells, septic systems
This good boy is looking for a fur-ever home.
Pets with Potential: Meet Charlie
Investment firm agrees to pay $800K in settlement with state
Mass. woman gets life sentence in stabbing of former classmate