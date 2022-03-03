Hanover HS mascot now the Bears, no longer the Marauders

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Nearly a year after Hanover High School removed its Marauder mascot of a pirate biting a sword, it’s picked a new one - the Bears.

The school delayed the decision after discovering in November that eight of the 33 designs submitted for the vote weren’t original, including the logo that would have won the election. The designs were based on five mascot finalists - the Bears, Hawks, Huskies, Maroon Crush, and Trailblazers.

The Valley News reports the school then decided to run an election for the mascot name first. A logo design competition now follows. A copyright lawyer will check submissions to ensure there’s no plagiarism.

