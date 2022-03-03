Advertisement

Hochul rallies support for to-go sales of cocktails

File photo
File photo(KWCH 12)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:10 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - New York could legalize to-go sales of cocktails, bottles of wine and other alcoholic beverages under a proposal Gov. Kathy Hochul boosted Wednesday at a wine bar in Brooklyn.

State liquor regulators would have the power to limit how much wine and liquor restaurants and bars could sell in New York, where local laws prohibiting open containers of alcohol in public are widespread.

The Democratic governor said regulators would handle other specific issues posed by reporters Wednesday, including whether restaurants could again sell bottles of liquor to-go.

She said the public will have a chance to submit comments.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File image
2 die in Chester head-on crash
A dispute between the biggest health care provider in our region and a health insurance company...
Dispute between UVM Health Network, insurance carrier could leave thousands in the lurch
Vt. community, school COVID protocols to loosen March 14
An arrest warrant has been issued for an assault that happened before that fatal shooting...
Arrest warrant issued for assault before deadly St. Johnsbury shooting
Police say a Jeep tied to surveillance footage in a deadly hospital shooting was found in New...
Jeep tied to NEK hospital shooting picked up in New York

Latest News

N.H. State Police cruiser damaged after it was hit by a truck tire on Interstate 95 in...
NH trooper in cruiser hurt by dislodged tractor-trailer tire
File photo
REI store in New York City becomes 1st to unionize
FILE photo.
Vermont to get double the money in opioid settlement
Vermont to get double the money in opioid settlement
Vermont to get double the money in opioid settlement
In the heart of Saint Albans IS a non-profit looking to MAKE LEARNING FUN.
Tutor on a mission to assist with COVID learning loss