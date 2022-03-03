H.S. playoffs scores and highlights for Wednesday, March 2nd
Scores from around the state
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division II Semfinal
#6 Mt. Abe 52, #2 Enosburg 48
Division IV Semifinal
#2 West Rutland 50, #3 Blue Mountain 30
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division I Playdown
#6 BFA - St. Albans 55, #11 Burlington 47
Division II Playdowns
#1 North Country 52, #16 Lyndon 32
#8 U-32 53, #9 Harwood 45
#2 Montpelier 82, #15 Missisquoi 29
#3 Spaulding 89, #14 Middlebury 37
#6 Hartford 71, #11 Woodstock 58
Division III Playdowns
#1 Winooski 72, #16 Stowe 41
#3 Williamstown 70, #14 Leland & Gray 37
#5 Bellows Falls 76, #12 Randolph 58
Division IV Playdowns
#5 Danville 45, #12 Grace Christian 27
#8 Proctor 57, #9 Twinfield 36
#2 Long Trail 99, #15 Craftsbury 38
#7 Arlington 51, #10 Richford 46
BOYS HOCKEY
Division I Quarterfinals
#1 Rice 8, #8 Rutland 3
#4 Colchester 5, #5 South Burlington 2
#3 Essex 3, #6 Spaulding 2 (2OT)
Division II Quarterfinals
#7 Stowe 5, #2 U-32 4
#3 Milton 6, #11 Burr and Burton3
GIRLS HOCKEY
Division I Quarterfinals
#4 Rutland 4, #5 CVU-MMU 1
#3 Essex 3, #6 Burlington-Colchester 1
Division II Quarterfinals
#1 Woodstock 4, #9 Brattleboro 2
#4 Harwood-Northfield 3, #5 Middlebury 2 (OT)
