H.S. playoffs scores and highlights for Wednesday, March 2nd

Scores from around the state
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:33 AM EST
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division II Semfinal

#6 Mt. Abe 52, #2 Enosburg 48

Division IV Semifinal

#2 West Rutland 50, #3 Blue Mountain 30

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division I Playdown

#6 BFA - St. Albans 55, #11 Burlington 47

Division II Playdowns

#1 North Country 52, #16 Lyndon 32

#8 U-32 53, #9 Harwood 45

#2 Montpelier 82, #15 Missisquoi 29

#3 Spaulding 89, #14 Middlebury 37

#6 Hartford 71, #11 Woodstock 58

Division III Playdowns

#1 Winooski 72, #16 Stowe 41

#3 Williamstown 70, #14 Leland & Gray 37

#5 Bellows Falls 76, #12 Randolph 58

Division IV Playdowns

#5 Danville 45, #12 Grace Christian 27

#8 Proctor 57, #9 Twinfield 36

#2 Long Trail 99, #15 Craftsbury 38

#7 Arlington 51, #10 Richford 46

BOYS HOCKEY

Division I Quarterfinals

#1 Rice 8, #8 Rutland 3

#4 Colchester 5, #5 South Burlington 2

#3 Essex 3, #6 Spaulding 2 (2OT)

Division II Quarterfinals

#7 Stowe 5, #2 U-32 4

#3 Milton 6, #11 Burr and Burton3

GIRLS HOCKEY

Division I Quarterfinals

#4 Rutland 4, #5 CVU-MMU 1

#3 Essex 3, #6 Burlington-Colchester 1

Division II Quarterfinals

#1 Woodstock 4, #9 Brattleboro 2

#4 Harwood-Northfield 3, #5 Middlebury 2 (OT)

