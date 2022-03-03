Advertisement

Jeep tied to NEK hospital shooting picked up in New York

Police say a Jeep tied to surveillance footage in a deadly hospital shooting was found in New York.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:23 AM EST
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Jeep tied to surveillance footage in a deadly hospital shooting was found in New York.

The victim, Vincent Keithan, 44, of St. Johnsbury, was shot in the neck outside the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.

Police say a Jeep of interest was stopped by New York state troopers using spike strips on the same day. It happened in the town of Milan in Columbia County.

They say two men ran off into the woods and were found a short time later. The passenger wasn’t hurt, but the driver went to the hospital.

No one has been arrested in connection with Keithan’s death, but investigators believe it’s drug-related.

