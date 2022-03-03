Advertisement

Judge: NY can hold election using Democrat-drawn districts

Democrats’ plan for redrawing New York’s congressional and legislative districts cleared an...
Democrats’ plan for redrawing New York’s congressional and legislative districts cleared an initial hurdle Thursday when a judge said it was too close to the state’s primary elections to throw the maps out, even if they are unconstitutional.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Democrats’ plan for redrawing New York’s congressional and legislative districts cleared an initial hurdle Thursday when a judge said it was too close to the state’s primary elections to throw the maps out, even if they are unconstitutional.

Judge Patrick McAllister said at a hearing in Steuben County that he isn’t inclined to halt New York’s election process by striking down those maps now because there isn’t enough time for them to be redrawn.

Republicans argued in a lawsuit that the maps were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Democrats and marginalize GOP voters.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File image
2 die in Chester head-on crash
A dispute between the biggest health care provider in our region and a health insurance company...
Dispute between UVM Health Network, insurance carrier could leave thousands in the lurch
Vt. community, school COVID protocols to loosen March 14
An arrest warrant has been issued for an assault that happened before that fatal shooting...
Arrest warrant issued for assault before deadly St. Johnsbury shooting
Police say a Jeep tied to surveillance footage in a deadly hospital shooting was found in New...
Jeep tied to NEK hospital shooting picked up in New York

Latest News

Hanover vigil for Ukraine Friday.
Hanover community holds vigil for Ukraine
sdf
Pets with Potential: Meet Charlie
File photo
Vt. filmmaker documenting dramatic exodus from Ukraine
sdf
Local gas prices climb past $4
sdf
Court documents offer new details in St. Jay killing