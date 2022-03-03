Judge: NY can hold election using Democrat-drawn districts

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Democrats’ plan for redrawing New York’s congressional and legislative districts cleared an initial hurdle Thursday when a judge said it was too close to the state’s primary elections to throw the maps out, even if they are unconstitutional.

Judge Patrick McAllister said at a hearing in Steuben County that he isn’t inclined to halt New York’s election process by striking down those maps now because there isn’t enough time for them to be redrawn.

Republicans argued in a lawsuit that the maps were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Democrats and marginalize GOP voters.

