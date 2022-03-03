Judge tosses Durkee Street redevelopment plan; city reviewing legal options

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - More drama on Durkee Street after a judge shot down a redevelopment plan for that lot in downtown Plattsburgh.

Last year, the City Council and zoning and planning boards approved a plan to build apartments, commercial space and hundreds of parking spots at the location.

Development opponents sued.

Last week, a Clinton County judge ruled in favor of opponents, finding the city didn’t take into full account the effect of soil removal and the impact on the common loon.

The city says it’s reviewing its legal options.

In a statement, Mayor Chris Rosenquest said, in part, “Regardless of who develops this site, the unresolved issues in this litigation must be addressed so that the opportunity for developing this site is not squandered.”

Related Stories:

Plattsburgh mayor-elect asks council to hit pause on budget vote

Plattsburgh parking lot to close until September

Plattsburgh residents file lawsuit over Durkee parking lot

Clinton County Planning Board rejects Durkee plan

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.