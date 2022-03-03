Millions in federal funds to help modernize Vermont dairy industry

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some $20 million is on its way to Vermont farms to bring them up to 21st century standards and compete with other states.

The funds from the American Rescue Plan will be funneled through Vermont’s Dairy Innovation Center.

The grants are aimed at helping farms build capacity and be competitive. Grant recipients will be able to invest in new farm equipment, expand operations and facilities, and find new markets for their products.

Federal agriculture officials in Vermont this week say the funding will help hundreds of Vermont farmers and producers.

“This is about bolstering a recovery and an American economy from the ground up and from the middle out,” said Jenny Lester Moffitt of the USDA.

Leaders say the grants will also help bring local produce, milk and cheese to institutions like schools and correctional facilities.

New Hampshire and New York farms will get millions to modernize their operations, as well.

