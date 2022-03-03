Advertisement

Moose killed after attacking Maine teen’s dog sled team

The family said the moose was attacking puppies at the family’s kennel business in St. David.
The family said the moose was attacking puppies at the family’s kennel business in St. David.(Gray tv)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:33 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. DAVID, Maine (AP) - A cow moose attacked a Maine teen, his dad, and their sled dogs during a snowstorm.

Returning from a training run, they found the moose attacking puppies at the family’s kennel business in St. David. The 17-year-old Caleb Hayes was nearly stomped by the moose, after refusing to let go of the sled dogs’ harness system. The Tuesday night ordeal ended when the teen shot the moose with a neighbor’s rifle.

His father, Jonathan Nathaniel Hayes, said he’s proud his son “put the safety of his team first, even when it meant his own life was in danger.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File image
2 die in Chester head-on crash
A dispute between the biggest health care provider in our region and a health insurance company...
Dispute between UVM Health Network, insurance carrier could leave thousands in the lurch
Vt. community, school COVID protocols to loosen March 14
An arrest warrant has been issued for an assault that happened before that fatal shooting...
Arrest warrant issued for assault before deadly St. Johnsbury shooting
Police say a Jeep tied to surveillance footage in a deadly hospital shooting was found in New...
Jeep tied to NEK hospital shooting picked up in New York

Latest News

File
More than $200M going to Vermont land ports of entry
Funding available to Vermonters for failed wells, septic systems
This good boy is looking for a fur-ever home.
Pets with Potential: Meet Charlie
Investment firm agrees to pay $800K in settlement with state
Mass. woman gets life sentence in stabbing of former classmate