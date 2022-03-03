Advertisement

NH snowmobiler gets stuck, lost for hours before he’s found

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTTINGHAM, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department says a snowmobiler whose machine became stuck in a brook in a state park went for help, but he got lost for hours until he was found.

The 71-year-old snowmobiler from Raymond wasn’t hurt. He told conservation officers he was operating his snowmobile in Pawtuckaway State Park in Nottingham on Wednesday when he got stuck and couldn’t get out. He eventually began walking, went off of the trail, and became lost.

The officers responded to the park at about 9:45 p.m. for a reporting missing snowmobiler. He was found two hours later.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File image
2 die in Chester head-on crash
A dispute between the biggest health care provider in our region and a health insurance company...
Dispute between UVM Health Network, insurance carrier could leave thousands in the lurch
Vt. community, school COVID protocols to loosen March 14
An arrest warrant has been issued for an assault that happened before that fatal shooting...
Arrest warrant issued for assault before deadly St. Johnsbury shooting
Police say a Jeep tied to surveillance footage in a deadly hospital shooting was found in New...
Jeep tied to NEK hospital shooting picked up in New York

Latest News

N.H. State Police cruiser damaged after it was hit by a truck tire on Interstate 95 in...
NH trooper in cruiser hurt by dislodged tractor-trailer tire
File photo
REI store in New York City becomes 1st to unionize
FILE photo.
Vermont to get double the money in opioid settlement
Vermont to get double the money in opioid settlement
Vermont to get double the money in opioid settlement
In the heart of Saint Albans IS a non-profit looking to MAKE LEARNING FUN.
Tutor on a mission to assist with COVID learning loss