NH snowmobiler gets stuck, lost for hours before he’s found

NOTTINGHAM, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department says a snowmobiler whose machine became stuck in a brook in a state park went for help, but he got lost for hours until he was found.

The 71-year-old snowmobiler from Raymond wasn’t hurt. He told conservation officers he was operating his snowmobile in Pawtuckaway State Park in Nottingham on Wednesday when he got stuck and couldn’t get out. He eventually began walking, went off of the trail, and became lost.

The officers responded to the park at about 9:45 p.m. for a reporting missing snowmobiler. He was found two hours later.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)