Sanders holds town hall with infectious disease expert

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As COVID cases continue to decline in Vermont and across the country, many are wondering what’s next.

Sen. Bernie Sanders held a statewide telephone town meeting Wednesday night with UVM Medical Center infectious disease expert Dr. Tim Lahey to discuss the challenges from the pandemic and how to safely return to normalcy.

“Things are improving. I think the challenge is that in the face of that great news, it would be so easy for us to just call it good, you know, clap our hands and say we are done and back to normal life. And I think the hard part is that we have to balance that optimism that we should have and that hope that we should have with some realities,” Lahey said.

He says while COVID deaths and hospitalizations are declining from their peak, they are still high and that we are going to have to ride the pandemic wave for some time.

Statewide Town Meeting with Senator Sanders LIVE NOW: Join me for a statewide telephone town meeting. We will discuss what we’ve gone through, where we are now, and what the future will bring. We will also hear from Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease physician, about the current state of COVID-19 in Vermont. Posted by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

