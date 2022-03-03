Small plane makes emergency landing on I-91 in Massachusetts

GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A small, single-engine plane experiencing “mechanical failure” had to make an emergency landing on I-91 in Greenfield, Massachusetts.

State police say neither of the plane’s two occupants was injured when the plane landed at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. No vehicles were involved. The plane was eventually towed from the area. The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane is a Cessna 150 and the incident is under investigation.

According to FAA records, the plane is owned by Schenectady Timebuilders of Clifton Park, New York, a nonprofit flying club.

