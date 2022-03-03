UConn upends #10 UVM women in Hockey East semifinals

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The best season in the history of the UVM women’s hockey program came to a close with a heartbreaking 3-1 Hockey East semifinal defeat against UConn Wednesday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse. Vermont finished the year with a record of 22-11-3.

Playing in the Hockey East semifinal round for the third time ever but first at home, the Cats came close to blowing the game wide open. But Vermont rang the post three times in the opening twenty minutes before conceding a late opener to Claire Peterson.

UConn would tally once each in the second and third period to seal the win, an answer from Ellice Murphy with 2.1 seconds remaining would serve as the only consolation in Vermont’s 3-1 loss.

With the win, UConn advances to the Hockey East Championship. Vermont will finish a few spots outside the NCAA Tournament picture as their computer rating in the “Pairwise” system leaves them on the wrong side of the bubble.

