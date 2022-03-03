Advertisement

UConn upends #10 UVM women in Hockey East semifinals

Cats see best season in school history come to a close in 3-1 defeat
Cats see best season in school history come to a close in 3-1 defeat
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:01 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The best season in the history of the UVM women’s hockey program came to a close with a heartbreaking 3-1 Hockey East semifinal defeat against UConn Wednesday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse. Vermont finished the year with a record of 22-11-3.

Playing in the Hockey East semifinal round for the third time ever but first at home, the Cats came close to blowing the game wide open. But Vermont rang the post three times in the opening twenty minutes before conceding a late opener to Claire Peterson.

UConn would tally once each in the second and third period to seal the win, an answer from Ellice Murphy with 2.1 seconds remaining would serve as the only consolation in Vermont’s 3-1 loss.

With the win, UConn advances to the Hockey East Championship. Vermont will finish a few spots outside the NCAA Tournament picture as their computer rating in the “Pairwise” system leaves them on the wrong side of the bubble.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
2 die in Chester head-on crash
Vt. community, school COVID protocols to loosen March 14
A dispute between the biggest health care provider in our region and a health insurance company...
Dispute between UVM Health Network, insurance carrier could leave thousands in the lurch
Police say a Jeep tied to surveillance footage in a deadly hospital shooting was found in New...
Jeep tied to NEK hospital shooting picked up in New York
An arrest warrant has been issued for an assault that happened before that fatal shooting...
Arrest warrant issued for assault before deadly St. Johnsbury shooting

Latest News

Pittsfield native to compete in standing Alpine Skiing
Wood set for Paralympics
Scores from around the state
H.S. playoffs scores and highlights for Wednesday, March 2nd
Hoops and hockey around the state
H.S. playoff scores and highlights for Tuesday, March 1st
Lyndon’s Stepniak, South Burlington’s Jewell claim slalom crowns
CVU sweeps H.S. Alpine Championships