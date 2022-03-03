UVM surveys campus community to shape diversity, equity, inclusion policies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is shaping its diversity, equity and inclusion policies for the next five years.

To do this, they have been asking students to participate in a campus climate survey over the last month.

The goal of the survey is to understand the perceptions and experiences of students, faculty and staffers, and to measure progress around DEI initiatives.

Amer Ahmed, the vice provost for DEI, said the school wants to create a welcoming community for as many different people as possible.

“We want to be able to develop the skills and the competencies throughout our community, amongst faculty, among staff, amongst our students to be able to develop the capacity to effectively navigate the complexity of similarities and differences, with a commitment to equity and inclusion,” Ahmed said.

UVM intends to do this every three years to build up data over a longer period of time, which will inform the school’s decision-making going forward.

