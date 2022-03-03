Advertisement

What you need to know about Vermont’s lesser-known invasive species

By Elissa Borden
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This is National Invasive Species Awareness Week and state officials are hoping to spread the word about pests to look out for.

Many people know about the emerald ash borer and milfoil, but the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is sharing warnings about two lesser-known pests: the spotted lanternfly and jumping worms.

Neither is native to our area, and they can cause serious stress on our ecosystem.

As of Wednesday, the Entomological Society of America has renamed the gypsy moth the spongy moth.

“For many years now, the Romani people have found this a derogatory slur, so it’s important that we shift the name from gypsy moth to spongy moth. So, if you hear the spongy moth, that’s what we’re referring to. And that’s what we’ll probably primarily be referring to it as,” said Emilie Inoue of the Vt. Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets.

Inoue says they are expecting that it could be another bad defoliation season thanks to the moths.

Watch the video for our Elissa Borden’s full conversation with Emilie Inoue.

Related Stories:

A warming Vermont gives way to more invasive species

Spotted lanternfly reported in Vermont

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say last Friday's fatal pileup on I-89 in Milton involved 36 vehicles.
Police: Fatal I-89 pileup largest ever recorded
A dispute between the biggest health care provider in our region and a health insurance company...
Dispute between UVM Health Network, insurance carrier could leave thousands in the lurch
File photo
School Threats: The story behind the headlines
An arrest warrant has been issued for an assault that happened before that fatal shooting...
Arrest warrant issued for assault before deadly St. Johnsbury shooting
File image
2 die in Chester head-on crash

Latest News

Students return home after Middlebury College suspends Russia school
Dartmouth Students hold vigil for Ukraine
Hanover community holds vigil for Ukraine
Middlebury college exchange students leave Russia
Students react to leaving Russia as Middlebury College suspends study abroad program
Marion County residents are concerned about the plans to expand the Jockey Club
Marion County residents are concerned about the plans to expand the Jockey Club
Rally-goers call for SUNY funding boost