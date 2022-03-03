What you need to know about Vermont’s lesser-known invasive species

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This is National Invasive Species Awareness Week and state officials are hoping to spread the word about pests to look out for.

Many people know about the emerald ash borer and milfoil, but the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is sharing warnings about two lesser-known pests: the spotted lanternfly and jumping worms.

Neither is native to our area, and they can cause serious stress on our ecosystem.

As of Wednesday, the Entomological Society of America has renamed the gypsy moth the spongy moth.

“For many years now, the Romani people have found this a derogatory slur, so it’s important that we shift the name from gypsy moth to spongy moth. So, if you hear the spongy moth, that’s what we’re referring to. And that’s what we’ll probably primarily be referring to it as,” said Emilie Inoue of the Vt. Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets.

Inoue says they are expecting that it could be another bad defoliation season thanks to the moths.

Watch the video for our Elissa Borden’s full conversation with Emilie Inoue.

Related Stories:

A warming Vermont gives way to more invasive species

Spotted lanternfly reported in Vermont

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.