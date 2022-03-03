Where Vt. families can find one-stop shopping for summer camps

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s snow on the ground and in the forecast, but for families, it’s already time to make summer camp plans.

Kids VT is holding a fair this weekend for parents to check out what different camps have to offer.

Organizers say they’re seeing some new camps, and hearing that everyone is looking forward to a more “normal” summer as COVID cases drop.

And they say this especially is the year for families to send their kids to summer camp.

“Kids are gonna get to have a chance to be outside of their comfort zone in school, try something new, communication and like connect with their peers in this other setting. It might be outside, it might be inside doing, you know, computer coding, it might be outside on a walk in the woods. I think there are just so many different options available,” said Cathy Resmer of Seven Days/Kids VT.

Spots are filling up fast, though, for some camps.

The 25th annual Kids VT Camp and School Fair is Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Burlington Hilton. Click here to register in advance for a free ticket.

Click here to check out more local camps and schools.

