BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy “Friday Eve (ie., Thursday)” everyone! Like on Wednesday morning, watch out for some slick roads as yet another clipper system has left a fresh layer of new snow on the roads. A few, lingering snow showers in the morning will be giving way to partly sunny skies this afternoon, but temperatures will be dropping as cold, Arctic high pressure builds in. The wind chills - the “feels-like” temperatures - will be in the single digits and teens BELOW zero by late afternoon & evening.

It will stay cold overnight with clear skies. Temperatures will recover a bit on Friday afternoon, getting back into the mid-to-upper 20s, but that is still about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

As we get into the weekend, we’ll get back to those mid-30s for highs on Saturday.

Then it will get even warmer than that on Sunday, with many locations breaking the 50 degree mark. But that warmer air will be coming along with some active weather. A frontal system will be moving in Saturday night with a wintry mix of some snow, sleet, and freezing rain. But all that mixed precipitation will be changing over to just plain rain for the rest of Sunday as temperatures jump into the 50s for most areas. It will also be breezy out of the south.

That wet part of this frontal system will move out late Sunday. There will be a lull in the action early Monday. But then a second part of that system will come through late Monday into early Tuesday. That second part will bring some accumulating snow to our northern counties, but more rain to our southern areas.

Bundle up for the rest of today and tonight and keep the pets indoors! Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track that messy storm system for the end of the weekend and the start of next week. We will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

