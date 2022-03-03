BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! After a nice day, the second of two clipper systems will move through the area tonight, bringing another round of light snow. Snow has already begun across northern New York and will spread through Vermont this evening. Like last night, expect minimal accumulations in the valleys, and more across mid and high terrain areas. Non-valley locations can expect another 1″ to 3″ with the highest totals in the mountains.

Snow will be over for most by Thursday morning, with cold air settling in behind it. Snow showers may linger a bit longer across north central Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom. Temperatures will sit in the teens during the morning hours, and won’t go up much over the course of the day. In fact, temperatures may fall a bit through the day. It will be quite brisk, with sub-zero wind chills developing. There may be pockets of dangerously cold wind chills overnight into Friday morning, so bundle up and keep the pets inside.

By Friday afternoon, temperatures will be back in the mid 20s. Aside from the chance for light flurries, the week ends dry and quiet. Saturday will be a great day to take MAX Advantage of, with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. There will be more cloud cover as the day progresses ahead of a larger system that will bring us a mix of precipitation types Sunday, but the daytime hours should be dry.

Sunday will be the tricky day of the weekend. Temperatures will likely be cold enough at the start to support a period of snow, sleet, or freezing rain. Temperatures will warm through the day, supporting a changeover to rain. Messy conditions will likely linger into the first couple days of next week.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

