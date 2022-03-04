Court documents provide new details in St. Jay homicide

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Court documents are providing new details into what police say was an apparent drug deal that ended in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of the hospital in St. Johnsbury Tuesday morning.

Jerry Ramirez, 35, of Brooklyn, New York, faces aggravated assault charges and is being held on $50,000 bail. Court papers say a witness at the scene told police that Ramirez and others had been at her home in the period just before the shooting with guns and fentanyl. The affidavit states the witness and the shooting victim, Vincent Keithan, 44, were in the hospital parking lot when Ramirez and another individual arrived in a silver Jeep Wrangler. The witness says Ramirez got into her car and the two were fighting over the keys when he hit her in the head. She says Keitha ran from the vehicle and was chased by Ramirez. She then claims to have heard a gunshot and saw Ramirez leave in the Jeep.

New York State Police have Ramirez in custody after a pursuit late Tuesday in New York that ended in a foot chase. Police say he will eventually be extradited to Vermont to face aggravated assault charges for the alleged assault. No charges have been filed related to the homicide.

